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WINNOW (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 7,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 7,500,000
Services : € 7,500,000
Signature date(s)
25/07/2019 : € 3,750,000
25/07/2019 : € 3,750,000
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINNOW (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Romania: Investment Plan for Europe - support to improve food management
Related story
How it works: Why AI won’t make your car evil
Related story
An appetite for climate action

Summary sheet

Release date
31 January 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/07/2019
20180671
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WINNOW (EGFF)
WINNOW EUROPE SRL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
EUR 17 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Winnow is a company offering professional kitchens staff an artificial intelligence enabled tool that tracks the amount and the type of wasted food, thus providing metrics to manage and prevent food waste. The project, taking place in Romania, will finance research and development (R&D) investments to further develop this innovative food waste technology, as well as operating expenditures to scale up and increase the client portfolio.

The EIB lending would be primarily financing Winnow's R&D expenses for the further development of its proprietary technologies, particularly in the area of food waste prevention. In addition, it would support the promoter's overall growth in target EU markets through dedicated market development resources and financing of associated capital expenditures.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory EIA.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project.

Related documents
18/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINNOW (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Romania: Investment Plan for Europe - support to improve food management

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINNOW (EGFF)
Publication Date
18 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91650952
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180671
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINNOW (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
WINNOW (EGFF)
Data sheet
WINNOW (EGFF)
Related press
Romania: Investment Plan for Europe - support to improve food management
Related story
How it works: Why AI won’t make your car evil
Related story
An appetite for climate action

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: Investment Plan for Europe - support to improve food management
Related story
How it works: Why AI won’t make your car evil
Related story
An appetite for climate action
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINNOW (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Photogallery

Winnow developed a software and hardware solution to support the staff of professional kitchens to track the amount and the type of food that is wasted, providing users with data to manage and prevent food waste.
WINNOW (EGFF)
©Winnow
Winnow developed a software and hardware solution to support the staff of professional kitchens to track the amount and the type of food that is wasted, providing users with data to manage and prevent food waste.
WINNOW (EGFF)
©Winnow
Winnow developed a software and hardware solution to support the staff of professional kitchens to track the amount and the type of food that is wasted, providing users with data to manage and prevent food waste.
WINNOW (EGFF)
©Winnow

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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