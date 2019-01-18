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VHH HAMBURG E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 60,000,000
Transport : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VHH HAMBURG E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VHH HAMBURG E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME
Parent project
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY

Summary sheet

Release date
12 September 2019
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 18/01/2019
20180665
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VHH HAMBURG E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME
VERKEHRSBETRIEBE HAMBURG-HOLSTEIN GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 142 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is presented under the Clean Urban Transport Programme Loan Germany (2019-0204), which is intended to support both public and private promoters operating under a public service contract responsible for transport of passengers in urban areas in German municipalities. The project, which consists of Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein's (VHH) investment programme for bus electrification, includes: (i) the renewal of Hamburg's urban public bus fleet within the period 2019-2023 (e-buses) and (ii) the construction of associated infrastructure needs, namely IT systems and the remodelling of depots to adapt them to electromobility.

The project, structured as an investment loan, is expected to consist of (i) the acquisition of approximately 155 electric buses to substitute old Euro III-V diesel buses, (ii) the adaptation of 4 depots to electromobility and the construction of one new depot adapted to electric buses, and (iii) the implementation of software and IT systems in the Municipality of Hamburg, Germany.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Manufacturing of rolling stock and of software and IT systems does not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC amended by Directive 2014/52/EU; therefore, no Environmental Impact Assessment will be required for this component. For the infrastructure component, the compliance with the requirements of the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU will be required. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the public transport to increase and/or maintain modal share. Furthermore, the project will contribute to reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and noise.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
09/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VHH HAMBURG E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VHH HAMBURG E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME
Related projects
Parent project
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VHH HAMBURG E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME
Publication Date
9 Nov 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89041457
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180665
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VHH HAMBURG E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME
Publication Date
10 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248518628
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180665
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VHH HAMBURG E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VHH HAMBURG E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
VHH HAMBURG E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME
Data sheet
VHH HAMBURG E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME
Parent project
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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