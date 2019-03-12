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WATER AUTHORITY RIVIERENLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/10/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER AUTHORITY RIVIERENLAND
Related press
Netherlands: EIB finances part of Waterschap Rivierenland’s investment programme

Summary sheet

Release date
12 March 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/10/2019
20180663
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WATER AUTHORITY RIVIERENLAND
WATERSCHAP RIVIERENLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 568 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns the 2019-2023 investment programme of Waterschap Rivierenland. The investment programme will focus on flood protection and wastewater treatment in its area of responsibility between the rivers Rhine/Lek and the Meuse in the Netherlands.

The Investment Loan will finance the 2019-2023 investment programme of Waterschap Rivierenland. The investment programme will include mainly dyke reinforcements and related structures along selected sections of the 555km of dykes under the Authority's responsibility. These stretch between the river Rhine/Lek and the river Meuse, starting at the German border and going up to Kinderdijk near Dordrecht. The loan will also finance some investment in wastewater collection and treatment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed project implements the requirements of the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC and the EU Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. The main impacts will be some nuisances during the construction such as traffic and noise. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU will be respected. The promoter will in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the EIA for publication on its website. For any part of the project that may impact on a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to provide to the Bank information on the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively).

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER AUTHORITY RIVIERENLAND
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB finances part of Waterschap Rivierenland’s investment programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER AUTHORITY RIVIERENLAND
Publication Date
3 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91295156
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180663
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER AUTHORITY RIVIERENLAND
Other links
Summary sheet
WATER AUTHORITY RIVIERENLAND
Data sheet
WATER AUTHORITY RIVIERENLAND
Related press
Netherlands: EIB finances part of Waterschap Rivierenland’s investment programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB finances part of Waterschap Rivierenland’s investment programme
Other links
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER AUTHORITY RIVIERENLAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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