PFR REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT FL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The operation consists of a framework loan to the Polish regional development agency in the Cohesion region of Pomorskie. EIB financing will support new eligible sustainable urban development schemes. This is a Sub-operation under the Polish Regional Development Agencies Programme Loan (2016-0564).
Through the financing of urban development schemes, the project aims to improve the competitiveness and attractiveness of the Region's settlements, as well as its social and economic potential. The schemes originated under the EIB Project are envisaged to support the 2030 regional strategy in a rapidly changing social context. They are part of the regional measures addressing the challenges of global competition, climate change, migration, robot technology, demographics, renewable energy and integration.
Overall, the investments to be carried out are expected to generate a wide range of positive environmental (including energy efficiency of buildings) and social impacts, despite some possible minor negative impacts during the remediation and construction period. Schemes shall be implemented according to the provisions of the relevant EU Directives, including but not limited to SEA (2001/42/EC), EIA (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives as transposed into national law.
The promoter has to ensure that for applicable final beneficiaries, contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in line with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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