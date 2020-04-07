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PFR REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 30,000,000
Urban development : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2021 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PFR REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT FL
Parent project
POLISH REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCIES PL

Summary sheet

Release date
7 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2021
20180656
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PFR REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT FL
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 40 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a framework loan to the Polish regional development agency in the Cohesion region of Pomorskie. EIB financing will support new eligible sustainable urban development schemes. This is a Sub-operation under the Polish Regional Development Agencies Programme Loan (2016-0564).

Through the financing of urban development schemes, the project aims to improve the competitiveness and attractiveness of the Region's settlements, as well as its social and economic potential. The schemes originated under the EIB Project are envisaged to support the 2030 regional strategy in a rapidly changing social context. They are part of the regional measures addressing the challenges of global competition, climate change, migration, robot technology, demographics, renewable energy and integration.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Overall, the investments to be carried out are expected to generate a wide range of positive environmental (including energy efficiency of buildings) and social impacts, despite some possible minor negative impacts during the remediation and construction period. Schemes shall be implemented according to the provisions of the relevant EU Directives, including but not limited to SEA (2001/42/EC), EIA (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives as transposed into national law.

The promoter has to ensure that for applicable final beneficiaries, contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in line with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
12/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PFR REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT FL
Related projects
Parent project
POLISH REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCIES PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PFR REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT FL
Publication Date
12 Sep 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126562689
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180656
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PFR REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT FL
Other links
Summary sheet
PFR REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT FL
Data sheet
PFR REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT FL
Parent project
POLISH REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCIES PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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