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ENSINGER PLASTICS INNOVATION AND GROWTH

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/03/2019 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENSINGER PLASTICS INNOVATION AND GROWTH
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENSINGER PLASTICS INNOVATION AND GROWTH
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan - German mid-cap Ensinger receives EUR 50m of EIB financing
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

Summary sheet

Release date
22 March 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/03/2019
20180649
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENSINGER PLASTICS INNOVATION AND GROWTH
ENSINGER HOLDING GMBH UND CO KG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 105 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the field of high-tech engineering plastics manufacturing and application development, in manufacturing equipment and machinery and in buildings to support the company's growth over the 2019 - 2021 period.

The aim of the project is to support the promoter's competiveness and its growth plans by investing in a high level of RDI, manufacturing equipment and machinery and its manufacturing facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities included in the project will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project. The new equipment and machinery will as well be implemented in existing manufacturing facilities already authorised for the planned activities. The promoter has already received the building permit in relation to the construction of a new small manufacturing facility.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
23/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENSINGER PLASTICS INNOVATION AND GROWTH
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENSINGER PLASTICS INNOVATION AND GROWTH
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES
Other links
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan - German mid-cap Ensinger receives EUR 50m of EIB financing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENSINGER PLASTICS INNOVATION AND GROWTH
Publication Date
23 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90598106
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180649
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENSINGER PLASTICS INNOVATION AND GROWTH
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163076228
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180649
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENSINGER PLASTICS INNOVATION AND GROWTH
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENSINGER PLASTICS INNOVATION AND GROWTH
Other links
Summary sheet
ENSINGER PLASTICS INNOVATION AND GROWTH
Data sheet
ENSINGER PLASTICS INNOVATION AND GROWTH
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan - German mid-cap Ensinger receives EUR 50m of EIB financing
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan - German mid-cap Ensinger receives EUR 50m of EIB financing
Other links
Related public register
23/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENSINGER PLASTICS INNOVATION AND GROWTH
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENSINGER PLASTICS INNOVATION AND GROWTH
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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