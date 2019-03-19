ENSINGER PLASTICS INNOVATION AND GROWTH

Summary sheet
The project consists of the financing of investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the field of high-tech engineering plastics manufacturing and application development, in manufacturing equipment and machinery and in buildings to support the company's growth over the 2019 - 2021 period.
The aim of the project is to support the promoter's competiveness and its growth plans by investing in a high level of RDI, manufacturing equipment and machinery and its manufacturing facilities.
The RDI activities included in the project will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project. The new equipment and machinery will as well be implemented in existing manufacturing facilities already authorised for the planned activities. The promoter has already received the building permit in relation to the construction of a new small manufacturing facility.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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