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SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Israel : € 150,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/06/2020 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT
Related public register
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT - Environmental Impact Survey (in Hebrew)
Related public register
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT - Environmental Impact Survey
Related press
Israël: EIB supports one of the largest desalination projects worldwide

Summary sheet

Release date
3 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/06/2020
20180645
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT
STATE OF ISRAEL - MINISTRY OF FINANCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 430 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the design, construction and operation of a reverse osmosis sea-water desalination facility, with production capabilities of 200 million m3 per annum, under a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme, located in Sorek, Israel.

The project is intended to ensure access to water and have a climate change adaptation and mitigation impact addressing persistent droughts and increased demand for water.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A combined environmental impact assessment for the existing Sorek I and the proposed Sorek II desalination plants has already been carried out by the promoter. The EIB shall review it to ensure that it complies with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards and safeguards.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT - Environmental Impact Survey (in Hebrew)
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT - Environmental Impact Survey
Other links
Related press
Israël: EIB supports one of the largest desalination projects worldwide

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT
Publication Date
30 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129182965
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180645
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Israel
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT - Environmental Impact Survey (in Hebrew)
Publication Date
15 Apr 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130123937
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180645
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Israel
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT - Environmental Impact Survey
Publication Date
15 Apr 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130135520
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180645
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Israel
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT
Related public register
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT - Environmental Impact Survey (in Hebrew)
Related public register
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT - Environmental Impact Survey
Other links
Summary sheet
SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT
Data sheet
SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT
Related press
Israël: EIB supports one of the largest desalination projects worldwide

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Israël: EIB supports one of the largest desalination projects worldwide
Other links
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT
Related public register
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT - Environmental Impact Survey (in Hebrew)
Related public register
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREK II DESALINATION PLANT - Environmental Impact Survey

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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