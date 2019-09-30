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OFF-GRID SOLAR UGANDA ACCELERATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,629,251.7
Countries
Sector(s)
Uganda : € 10,629,251.7
Energy : € 10,629,251.7
Signature date(s)
27/07/2020 : € 10,629,251.7
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFF-GRID SOLAR UGANDA ACCELERATION
Related press
Uganda: 1.4 million Ugandans to access reliable and affordable energy under new EIB – ENGIE initiative

Summary sheet

Release date
30 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/07/2020
20180642
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OFF-GRID SOLAR UGANDA ACCELERATION
FENIX INTERNATIONAL UGANDA LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 12 million (EUR 11 million)
USD 25 million (EUR 23 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance Fenix International's deployment of solar home systems in Uganda.

The solar home systems are composed of a solar panel, a central unit (including battery storage, an energy management system/ charge controller and communication technology) and several appliances and will be sold on a payment plan basis to individual beneficiaries located in Uganda under pay as you go contracts.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation is expected to have overall significant positive environmental and social impact by providing clean energy to households that are currently un-served or under-served by the grid and mostly reliant on polluting and dangerous energy sources. Limited negative environmental impacts could arise from health & safety issues related to the inappropriate handling of batteries (notably at the time of disposal) and disposal of old devices (e.g kerosene lanterns, candles, flashlights and generators for lighting). Considerable e-waste is only expected to arise from the operation in five to seven years and the promoter is looking into potential process of e-waste handling schemes in the country/in the region, to ensure the maximisation of the re-use of some components, whilst ensuring the appropriate handling of more polluting items like batteries.

The promoter will have to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFF-GRID SOLAR UGANDA ACCELERATION
Other links
Related press
Uganda: 1.4 million Ugandans to access reliable and affordable energy under new EIB – ENGIE initiative

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFF-GRID SOLAR UGANDA ACCELERATION
Publication Date
24 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123372833
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180642
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Uganda
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFF-GRID SOLAR UGANDA ACCELERATION
Other links
Summary sheet
OFF-GRID SOLAR UGANDA ACCELERATION
Data sheet
OFF-GRID SOLAR UGANDA ACCELERATION
Related press
Uganda: 1.4 million Ugandans to access reliable and affordable energy under new EIB – ENGIE initiative

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Uganda: 1.4 million Ugandans to access reliable and affordable energy under new EIB – ENGIE initiative
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFF-GRID SOLAR UGANDA ACCELERATION

Videos

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Supporting climate action projects across Africa
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Providing affordable clean energy access to rural communities in Uganda
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Providing reliable and affordable energy for Uganda
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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