OFF-GRID SOLAR UGANDA ACCELERATION

Summary sheet
The project will finance Fenix International's deployment of solar home systems in Uganda.
The solar home systems are composed of a solar panel, a central unit (including battery storage, an energy management system/ charge controller and communication technology) and several appliances and will be sold on a payment plan basis to individual beneficiaries located in Uganda under pay as you go contracts.
The operation is expected to have overall significant positive environmental and social impact by providing clean energy to households that are currently un-served or under-served by the grid and mostly reliant on polluting and dangerous energy sources. Limited negative environmental impacts could arise from health & safety issues related to the inappropriate handling of batteries (notably at the time of disposal) and disposal of old devices (e.g kerosene lanterns, candles, flashlights and generators for lighting). Considerable e-waste is only expected to arise from the operation in five to seven years and the promoter is looking into potential process of e-waste handling schemes in the country/in the region, to ensure the maximisation of the re-use of some components, whilst ensuring the appropriate handling of more polluting items like batteries.
The promoter will have to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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