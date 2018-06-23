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RENAL TREATMENT (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 20,000,000
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/07/2019 : € 10,000,000
2/07/2019 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENAL TREATMENT (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENAL TREATMENT (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
France : Advicenne signs EUR 20m loan agreement with European Investment Bank to support its future developments

Summary sheet

Release date
12 April 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/07/2019
20180623
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RENAL TREATMENT (EGFF)
ADVICENNE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 51 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project supports the Promoter's research and development (R&D) investments to progress a pipeline of new therapeutics across the pharmaceutical value-chain.

R&D investments concern pediatric-friendly therapeutics adressing critical unmet medical needs in the field of rare and orphan diseases across the pharmaceutical value-chain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D investments are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The project promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
24/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENAL TREATMENT (EGFF)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENAL TREATMENT (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
France : Advicenne signs EUR 20m loan agreement with European Investment Bank to support its future developments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENAL TREATMENT (EGFF)
Publication Date
24 Jul 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90903206
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180623
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENAL TREATMENT (EGFF)
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238653217
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180623
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENAL TREATMENT (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENAL TREATMENT (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
RENAL TREATMENT (EGFF)
Data sheet
RENAL TREATMENT (EGFF)
Related press
France : Advicenne signs EUR 20m loan agreement with European Investment Bank to support its future developments

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France : Advicenne signs EUR 20m loan agreement with European Investment Bank to support its future developments
Other links
Related public register
24/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENAL TREATMENT (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENAL TREATMENT (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Photogallery

Advicenne signe un accord de financement de 20 M€ avec la Banque Européenne d’Investissement pour soutenir ses futurs développements
Renal Treatment (EGFF)
©123RF

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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