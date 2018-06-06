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ACAST (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 25,000,000
Services : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/07/2019 : € 12,500,000
9/07/2019 : € 12,500,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
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Sweden: Juncker Plan - leading podcast company Acast lands EIB financing
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Summary sheet

Release date
5 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/07/2019
20180606
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ACAST (EGFF)
ACAST AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 53 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support acast's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities, aimed at the development of new products features to the current range as well as creation of more innovative ones. The investment plan will also include costs related to its international expansion.

The project objective is to support an European company and strengthen its competitive position.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities included in the project would concern mainly software development and are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, so no particular negative impact on the environment is expected. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The full environmental details will however be investigated by the Bank's services during the project due diligence.

acast has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Sweden: Juncker Plan - leading podcast company Acast lands EIB financing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
ACAST (EGFF)
Data sheet
ACAST (EGFF)
Related press
Sweden: Juncker Plan - leading podcast company Acast lands EIB financing
Related story
Infrastructure for an era of crisis

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Juncker Plan - leading podcast company Acast lands EIB financing
Related story
Infrastructure for an era of crisis
Other links
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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