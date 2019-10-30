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YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY PHASE II

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 35,100,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Armenia : € 35,100,000
Services : € 35,100,000
Signature date(s)
12/11/2024 : € 10,100,000
29/11/2023 : € 25,000,000
(*) Including a € 10,100,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY PHASE II

Summary sheet

Release date
30 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2023
20180581
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY PHASE II
YEREVAN MUNICIPALITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 37 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the rehabilitation in municipal buildings, particularly kindergartens and polyclinics, across the capital city of Armenia.

Financing aims to improve energy efficiency, as well as seismic safety and accessibility for disabled people, especially children.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation will bring environmental benefits, by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption in public buildings, thus helping to mitigate climate change. Given the scale, location and nature of the schemes in built-up urban areas, environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, should normally not be required. Compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards will be further assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the municipality of Yerevan to ensure that implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY PHASE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY PHASE II
Publication Date
22 Aug 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159256551
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180581
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY PHASE II
Other links
Summary sheet
YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY PHASE II
Data sheet
YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY PHASE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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