POSTE ITALIANE AUTOMATISATION AND DIGITALISATION

Summary sheet
The project will finance the promoter's investment programme concerning IT and postal services infrastructure, logistics, digitalisation, security and safety, customer service, and financial services.
Postal services are recognised as enabling communication infrastructures of general economic interest. The innovation in the logistics network of the universal service provider is in line with the EU postal policy to ensure high quality universal postal service for businesses and consumers at affordable prices. Moreover, it will have an expected positive externality on the overall economy by supporting the e-economy and enabling the integration of domestic and international supply chains, thus playing a key role in strengthening the EU Single Market.
The implementation of postal and logistics systems and its related IT developments is not covered by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. In addition, the Project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the Project.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, in particular Directive 2014/25/EU, as implemented by national legislation and interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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