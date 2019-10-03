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POSTE ITALIANE AUTOMATISATION AND DIGITALISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 550,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 550,000,000
Services : € 550,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/01/2021 : € 150,000,000
3/10/2019 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE AUTOMATISATION AND DIGITALISATION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POSTE ITALIANE AUTOMATISATION AND DIGITALISATION
Related press
Italy: Poste Italiane obtains EUR 400m loan from EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
22 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/10/2019
20180569
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POSTE ITALIANE AUTOMATISATION AND DIGITALISATION
POSTE ITALIANE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 550 million
EUR 822 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's investment programme concerning IT and postal services infrastructure, logistics, digitalisation, security and safety, customer service, and financial services.

Postal services are recognised as enabling communication infrastructures of general economic interest. The innovation in the logistics network of the universal service provider is in line with the EU postal policy to ensure high quality universal postal service for businesses and consumers at affordable prices. Moreover, it will have an expected positive externality on the overall economy by supporting the e-economy and enabling the integration of domestic and international supply chains, thus playing a key role in strengthening the EU Single Market.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The implementation of postal and logistics systems and its related IT developments is not covered by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. In addition, the Project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the Project.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, in particular Directive 2014/25/EU, as implemented by national legislation and interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE AUTOMATISATION AND DIGITALISATION
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POSTE ITALIANE AUTOMATISATION AND DIGITALISATION
Other links
Related press
Italy: Poste Italiane obtains EUR 400m loan from EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE AUTOMATISATION AND DIGITALISATION
Publication Date
23 Oct 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93111645
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180569
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POSTE ITALIANE AUTOMATISATION AND DIGITALISATION
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238718324
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180569
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE AUTOMATISATION AND DIGITALISATION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POSTE ITALIANE AUTOMATISATION AND DIGITALISATION
Other links
Summary sheet
POSTE ITALIANE AUTOMATISATION AND DIGITALISATION
Data sheet
POSTE ITALIANE AUTOMATISATION AND DIGITALISATION
Related press
Italy: Poste Italiane obtains EUR 400m loan from EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: Poste Italiane obtains EUR 400m loan from EIB
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE AUTOMATISATION AND DIGITALISATION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POSTE ITALIANE AUTOMATISATION AND DIGITALISATION

Photogallery

From left to right: EIB Vice-President D. Scannapieco and Poste italiane CEO, Matteo Del Fante
Poste Italiane Automatisation and Digitatalisation
Photographer: Marco Santarelli
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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