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WOMENS WORLD BANKING CAPITAL PARTNERS II FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,344,517.41
Sector(s)
Services : € 10,344,517.41
Signature date(s)
19/12/2019 : € 10,344,517.41
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WOMENS WORLD BANKING CAPITAL PARTNERS II FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
4 April 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2019
20180557
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WOMENS WORLD BANKING CAPITAL PARTNERS II FUND
WWB ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 12 million (EUR 10 million)
USD 100 million (EUR 90 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the investment into a private equity fund specialising in women-focused inclusive financial institutions (global scope with a focus on Sub-Saharan Africa) and financial technology.

The project aims at increasing financial inclusion in emerging markets with the goal to reduce the gender gap. The fund will make minority equity investments in financial service providers and expects to pursue a gender strategy that focuses on the financial needs of women and their participation in the staff and management of the investees. The gender lens applied to financial inclusion is intended to allow financially excluded or underserved women to access a broad range of financial services and to grow their businesses.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WOMENS WORLD BANKING CAPITAL PARTNERS II FUND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WOMENS WORLD BANKING CAPITAL PARTNERS II FUND
Publication Date
11 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92112374
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180557
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Africa, Caribbean and Pacific
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WOMENS WORLD BANKING CAPITAL PARTNERS II FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
WOMENS WORLD BANKING CAPITAL PARTNERS II FUND
Data sheet
WOMENS WORLD BANKING CAPITAL PARTNERS II FUND

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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