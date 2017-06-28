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SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/01/2019 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT - Link to Les services de l'État dans le FINISTERE for all environmental information
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Related press
France: Investment Plan - EIB finances agrifood group Sill's new production plant in Brittany
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
12 November 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/01/2019
20180552
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT
SAS SILL ENTREPRISES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 105 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of investments in the company's research, development and innovation (RDI) as well as in a new infant milk production facility.

The investments will allow the company, an innovative mid-cap, to expand and diversify its business, as well as to accelerate and further mobilise RDI investments, thus promoting the sustainability of the promoter active in agriculture and bioeconomy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The status and details of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU) and Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) authorisation procedures, public consultations, as well as other relevant environmental (e.g. impact on sites of nature conservation) and occupational health and safety "acquis" will be assessed at the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to the EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT - Link to Les services de l'État dans le FINISTERE for all environmental information
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Related press
France: Investment Plan - EIB finances agrifood group Sill's new production plant in Brittany

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT - Link to Les services de l'État dans le FINISTERE for all environmental information
Publication Date
27 Nov 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88525558
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180552
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT
Publication Date
18 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87287021
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180552
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
175619391
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180552
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82872661
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170628
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Industry, Energy, Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT - Link to Les services de l'État dans le FINISTERE for all environmental information
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT
Data sheet
SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT
Related press
France: Investment Plan - EIB finances agrifood group Sill's new production plant in Brittany
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Investment Plan - EIB finances agrifood group Sill's new production plant in Brittany
Other links
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT - Link to Les services de l'État dans le FINISTERE for all environmental information
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SILL INFANT MILK AND RDI INVESTMENT
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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