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FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/02/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - Ympäristövaikutusten - ARVIOINTISELOSTUS
Related public register
16/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE
Related press
Finland: EUR 100 million European support to Fingrid for network upgrade

Summary sheet

Release date
13 February 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/02/2019
20180550
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE
FINGRID OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 222 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Investment in upgrading of the Finnish electricity transmission grid.

The investments are expected to increase network capacity and improve reliability of substations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Program schemes are expected to have limited environmental consequences. Environmental impact studies have been carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - Ympäristövaikutusten - ARVIOINTISELOSTUS
16/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE
Other links
Related press
Finland: EUR 100 million European support to Fingrid for network upgrade

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - Ympäristövaikutusten - ARVIOINTISELOSTUS
Publication Date
5 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88702380
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180550
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE
Publication Date
16 Apr 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88296172
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180550
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
189536736
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180550
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - Ympäristövaikutusten - ARVIOINTISELOSTUS
Related public register
16/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE
Data sheet
FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE
Related press
Finland: EUR 100 million European support to Fingrid for network upgrade

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EUR 100 million European support to Fingrid for network upgrade
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - Ympäristövaikutusten - ARVIOINTISELOSTUS
Related public register
16/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINGRID TRANSMISSION UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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