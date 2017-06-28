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PLYWOOD PRODUCTION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME LATVIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 39,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Latvia : € 39,000,000
Industry : € 39,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2022 : € 39,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLYWOOD PRODUCTION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME LATVIA
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Related press
Latvia: Supporting sustainable bioeconomy and mid-caps: new EU budget-backed €39 million EIB loan for Latvijas Finieris
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
8 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2022
20180546
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLYWOOD PRODUCTION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME LATVIA
AS LATVIJAS FINIERIS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 39 million
EUR 82 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's investments in research & development (R&D) carried out from 2019 until 2021. Additionally, it also include the modernisation and moderate capacity expansion of the integrated birch plywood production facility at Lignums and at Verems.

The financing will back the promoter's investments in the sustainable modernisation and expansion of production facilities to support its growth ambitions and strengthen its competitive market position. The loan agreement is part of the European Commission's Investment Plan for Europe, which aims to help businesses access the funding required for innovation, growth and job creation. The project is fully aligned with EU policy to promote innovative mid-caps in support of the bioeconomy. The project is seeking to improve the efficient use of natural resources and aims to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is aligned with the EU Green Deal, Climate Action objectives, the EU Forestry and Bioeconomy strategies, and the EU Circular Economy action plan. The project falls under the scope of Annex II of environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU and needs to be subject to a screening assessment by the competent authority for both industrial sites. The applicable screening decisions, and in the event of a screening-in decision the EIA documents as well as documentary evidence of the associated consultation processes related to the investment will have to be submitted to the EIB before the first disbursement.

Although the promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement, the EIB will require to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement rules.

Related documents
09/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLYWOOD PRODUCTION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME LATVIA
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Related press
Latvia: Supporting sustainable bioeconomy and mid-caps: new EU budget-backed €39 million EIB loan for Latvijas Finieris

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLYWOOD PRODUCTION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME LATVIA
Publication Date
9 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165384310
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180546
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Latvia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82872661
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170628
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Industry, Energy, Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLYWOOD PRODUCTION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME LATVIA
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
PLYWOOD PRODUCTION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME LATVIA
Data sheet
PLYWOOD PRODUCTION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME LATVIA
Related press
Latvia: Supporting sustainable bioeconomy and mid-caps: new EU budget-backed €39 million EIB loan for Latvijas Finieris
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Latvia: Supporting sustainable bioeconomy and mid-caps: new EU budget-backed €39 million EIB loan for Latvijas Finieris
Other links
Related public register
09/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLYWOOD PRODUCTION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME LATVIA
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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