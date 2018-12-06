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TELECOM MALTA BROADBAND EVOLUTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 28,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malta : € 28,000,000
Telecom : € 28,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/11/2019 : € 28,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM MALTA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
Related EFSI register
19/11/2019 - TELECOM MALTA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
Related press
Malta: First Juncker Plan project brings broadband to 70,000 homes

Summary sheet

Release date
9 January 2019
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 06/12/2018
20180541
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TELECOM MALTA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
GO PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project, to be implemented between 2019 and 2021, concerns the promoter's investments in Malta to increase the availability and quality of mobile and fixed high speed broadband services.

The project relates to the rollout of a converged fixed-mobile next generation broadband access network throughout Malta.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The installation of fixed mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM MALTA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
19/11/2019 - TELECOM MALTA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
Other links
Related press
Malta: First Juncker Plan project brings broadband to 70,000 homes

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM MALTA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
Publication Date
5 Nov 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94796773
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180541
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Malta
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - TELECOM MALTA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
Publication Date
19 Nov 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
123753238
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180541
Last update
19 Nov 2019
Sector(s)
Telecom
Countries
Malta
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM MALTA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
Related EFSI register
19/11/2019 - TELECOM MALTA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
Other links
Summary sheet
TELECOM MALTA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
Data sheet
TELECOM MALTA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
Related press
Malta: First Juncker Plan project brings broadband to 70,000 homes

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Malta: First Juncker Plan project brings broadband to 70,000 homes
Other links
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM MALTA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
Related EFSI register
19/11/2019 - TELECOM MALTA BROADBAND EVOLUTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications