PORT OF YSTAD INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet
The project aims at increasing the capacity and upgrading the facilities of the Port of Ystad (Sweden) to meet the current market needs, by accommodating larger ferry vessels.
Financing will cover the construction of two new deeper ferry berths at a new pier located in the outer port basin, as well as of related facilities in reclaimed areas located to the east of the new berths. It also consists of dredging works in the existing outer basin of the port, build a new breakwater south of the existing eastern breakwater with a new reclaimed platform for future port activities expansion and the extension of the breakwater at the western part of the port.
The Promoter confirmed that the Environmental Permit for the project has been approved by the Land and Environment Court of Växjö (Case M 3141-16, dated 15/09/2017). In addition, the detailed Development plan was approved by the Municipality of Ystad in early spring 2018. Compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, amongst others, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be further assessed in detail during appraisal.
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal (OJEU), as and where required. The works tender notice 2017/S 234-486894 was published on 6th December 2017 in the OJEU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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