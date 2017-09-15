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PORT OF YSTAD INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 42,590,660.66
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 42,590,660.66
Transport : € 42,590,660.66
Signature date(s)
18/12/2019 : € 42,590,660.66
Other links
Related public register
20/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT OF YSTAD INFRASTRUCTURE - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning, ombyggnation av yttre hamnen samt åtgärder i kringliggande vattenområden
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF YSTAD INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports refurbishment of Port of Ystad to accommodate climate-friendly vessels

Summary sheet

Release date
14 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2019
20180533
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORT OF YSTAD INFRASTRUCTURE
YSTAD HAMN LOGISTIK AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 445 million (EUR 41 million)
SEK 1007 million (EUR 93 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims at increasing the capacity and upgrading the facilities of the Port of Ystad (Sweden) to meet the current market needs, by accommodating larger ferry vessels.

Financing will cover the construction of two new deeper ferry berths at a new pier located in the outer port basin, as well as of related facilities in reclaimed areas located to the east of the new berths. It also consists of dredging works in the existing outer basin of the port, build a new breakwater south of the existing eastern breakwater with a new reclaimed platform for future port activities expansion and the extension of the breakwater at the western part of the port.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter confirmed that the Environmental Permit for the project has been approved by the Land and Environment Court of Växjö (Case M 3141-16, dated 15/09/2017). In addition, the detailed Development plan was approved by the Municipality of Ystad in early spring 2018. Compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, amongst others, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be further assessed in detail during appraisal.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal (OJEU), as and where required. The works tender notice 2017/S 234-486894 was published on 6th December 2017 in the OJEU.

Related documents
20/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT OF YSTAD INFRASTRUCTURE - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning, ombyggnation av yttre hamnen samt åtgärder i kringliggande vattenområden
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF YSTAD INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports refurbishment of Port of Ystad to accommodate climate-friendly vessels

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT OF YSTAD INFRASTRUCTURE - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning, ombyggnation av yttre hamnen samt åtgärder i kringliggande vattenområden
Publication Date
20 Sep 2019
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122865220
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180533
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF YSTAD INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
30 Nov 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92924013
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180533
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT OF YSTAD INFRASTRUCTURE - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning, ombyggnation av yttre hamnen samt åtgärder i kringliggande vattenområden
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF YSTAD INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
PORT OF YSTAD INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
PORT OF YSTAD INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports refurbishment of Port of Ystad to accommodate climate-friendly vessels

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports refurbishment of Port of Ystad to accommodate climate-friendly vessels
Other links
Related public register
20/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT OF YSTAD INFRASTRUCTURE - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning, ombyggnation av yttre hamnen samt åtgärder i kringliggande vattenområden
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF YSTAD INFRASTRUCTURE

Photogallery

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a SEK 445 million (EUR 41.75 m) loan agreement with the Municipality of Ystad. The project aims at increasing the capacity and upgrading the Port of Ystad facilities in order to accommodate larger ro-pax vessels. Works include the construction of two new, deeper, ferry berths at a new pier located in the outer port basin, with associated facilities in reclaimed areas located to the east of the new berths. It also consists of dredging works in the existing outer basin of the port, the construction of a new breakwater south of the existing eastern breakwater, with a new reclaimed platform for future port activities expansion and the extension of the breakwater at the western part of the port.
EIB supports refurbishment of Port of Ystad
©Port of Ystad

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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