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CRAFT - CLIMATE RESILIENCE SOLUTIONS FUND LCFP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 5,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 5,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2019 : € 1,000,000
11/12/2019 : € 2,000,000
11/12/2019 : € 2,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
12 December 2018
Status
Reference
Approved | 26/03/2019
20180513
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CRAFT - CLIMATE RESILIENCE SOLUTIONS FUND LCFP
LIGHTSMITH GROUP LLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 5 million
EUR 220 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an investment fund financing climate change adaptation and climate-resilience solutions promoted by private companies in or for the benefit of develloping countries. The investment is made under the Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform trust fund.

The fund aims to provide growth equity to private companies - especially in the African, Caribbean and Pacific group of States (ACP) - developing climate change adaptation and climate-resilience solutions, particularly for the benefit of developing countries and their vulnerable populations and livelihoods. The Fund, domiciled in Luxembourg, has a target size of USD 250m and is managed by Lightsmith Resilience Partners.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank.

Not Applicable.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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