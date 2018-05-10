BIOSIMILARS (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The company is a Polish biotech company focused on the development and manufacturing of biosimilar drugs for the treatment of oncologic and autoimmune diseases. The project will cover research and development (R&D) costs related to both late- and early-stage development programmes, as well as capital expenditures for scale-up manufacturing in Poland.
The proposed transaction will support R&D activities required to complete the development of the promoter's leading biosimilar drug and to move forward other products in the pipeline. Moreover, the project will also encompass the financing of capital investments required to scale-up the manufacturing process and increase the industrial capacity of the promoter.
The construction of the extension of the production facility falls under the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive (2014/52/EU amending the 2011/92/EU Directive), referring to the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. The Environmental Impact Assessment is currently under preparation by the promoter, following the guidelines of competent authorities, as it is required according to the construction plan for the expansion.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.
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