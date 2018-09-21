VALENCIA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

The manufacturing of rolling stock (buses), software and IT systems for bus operation and charging stations do not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Therefore, no EIA will be required for these components. The Bank will request, after project completion, information from the Promoter on the disposal of the buses to be replaced. The works in Sant Isidre Depot to improve the quality of the services (namely improvement works in the workshop and the construction of a new vehicle compound/car park) correspond to an adaptation of an existing depot. The adaptation of existing depots for the vehicles falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. This component has been screened out since the adaptations of Sant Isidre Depot will take place inside the existing facilities and no land acquisition is required.