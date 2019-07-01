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RESALTA (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 12,000,000
Energy : € 12,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2019 : € 6,000,000
19/12/2019 : € 6,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RESALTA (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Slovenia: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB signs €12 million loan with energy services provider Resalta

Summary sheet

Release date
1 July 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2019
20180458
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RESALTA (EGFF)
RESALTA DRUZBA ZA UPRAVLJANJE ENERGETSKIH STORITEV DOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 32 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Resalta is a Slovenian energy services company ("ESCO") offering energy efficiency solutions in South Eastern Europe.

The proposed venture debt loan will help Resalta accelerate the commercialization of its services and enhance its positive environmental impact in Southeastern Europe. The EIB financing will be complementary to the existing financing and allow the company to keep its primary base in Europe.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Resalta will have to operate in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards.

The project promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that Resalta should be subject to EU public procurement legislation, then all contracts for the implementation of the project will need be tendered accordingly.

Related documents
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RESALTA (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Slovenia: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB signs €12 million loan with energy services provider Resalta

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RESALTA (EGFF)
Publication Date
21 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123820597
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180458
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RESALTA (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
RESALTA (EGFF)
Data sheet
RESALTA (EGFF)
Related press
Slovenia: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB signs €12 million loan with energy services provider Resalta

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovenia: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB signs €12 million loan with energy services provider Resalta
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RESALTA (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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