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CAJAMAR ABS ENHANCED SUPPORT RURAL SMES AND MIDC

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 325,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 325,000,000
Credit lines : € 325,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2018 : € 34,300,000
14/12/2018 : € 64,300,000
14/12/2018 : € 226,400,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
08/01/2019 - CAJAMAR ABS ENHANCED SUPPORT RURAL SMES AND MIDC
Related press
Spain: Support for the rural economy - EIB, EIF and ICO sign an agreement with Grupo Cajamar to provide over EUR 1bn to SMEs and the self-employed

Summary sheet

Release date
31 July 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2018
20180457
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CAJAMAR ABS ENHANCED SUPPORT RURAL SMES AND MIDC
CAJAMAR CAJA RURAL SCC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 325 million
EUR 972 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a dedicated guarantee enhancing access to loan finance for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps (enterprises up to 3,000 employees) operating in the rural sector in Spain, mainly in cohesion regions (for example in Galicia).

The loan will be used for the financing of small and medium-sized investment projects in eligible industry and services sectors. An indicative 70% of the loan will be used to finance SMEs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In line with the EIB's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment, Cajamar Caja Rural will be requested to take all the necessary measures to ensure that the beneficiary SMEs and Midcaps's sub-projects will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that this conforms with EU rules.

In accordance with the EIB's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of public procurement, Cajamar Caja Rural will be requested to take all the necessary measures to ensure that the procurement procedures carried out by the beneficiary SMEs and Midcaps's comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that this conforms with EU rules.

Related documents
08/01/2019 - CAJAMAR ABS ENHANCED SUPPORT RURAL SMES AND MIDC
Other links
Related press
Spain: Support for the rural economy - EIB, EIF and ICO sign an agreement with Grupo Cajamar to provide over EUR 1bn to SMEs and the self-employed

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - CAJAMAR ABS ENHANCED SUPPORT RURAL SMES AND MIDC
Publication Date
8 Jan 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
88094338
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180457
Last update
8 Jan 2019
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
08/01/2019 - CAJAMAR ABS ENHANCED SUPPORT RURAL SMES AND MIDC
Other links
Summary sheet
CAJAMAR ABS ENHANCED SUPPORT RURAL SMES AND MIDC
Data sheet
CAJAMAR ABS ENHANCED SUPPORT RURAL SMES AND MIDC
Related press
Spain: Support for the rural economy - EIB, EIF and ICO sign an agreement with Grupo Cajamar to provide over EUR 1bn to SMEs and the self-employed

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Support for the rural economy - EIB, EIF and ICO sign an agreement with Grupo Cajamar to provide over EUR 1bn to SMEs and the self-employed
Other links
Related EFSI register
08/01/2019 - CAJAMAR ABS ENHANCED SUPPORT RURAL SMES AND MIDC

Photogallery

EIB, EIF and ICO sign an agreement with Grupo Cajamar to provide over EUR 1bn to SMEs and the self-employed
Cajamar ABS Enhanced Support Rural SMEs and Midc
Photographer: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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