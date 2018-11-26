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SABADELL SMES MIDCAPS & OTHER PRIORITIES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2018 : € 50,000,000
20/09/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: Financing for SMEs: EIB and Banco Sabadell provide credit lines totalling EUR 700m
Related press
Spain: EIB and Banco Sabadell provide EUR 1bn to the self-employed, SMEs and mid-caps to promote jobs and innovation
Parent project
PROGRAMME LOAN FOR INNOVATION & DIGITALISATION

Summary sheet

Release date
26 November 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2018
20180453
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SABADELL SMES MIDCAPS & OTHER PRIORITIES
BANCO DE SABADELL SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a loan to finance the investments in innovation and digitalisation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Spain and other EU countries. This operation is under the "Programme Loan for Innovation & Digitalisation (2017-0594)".

This facility is dedicated to providing financing to SMEs and mid-caps for their innovation and digitalisation initiatives, thus improving their competitiveness.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, where applicable.

Related projects
Parent project
PROGRAMME LOAN FOR INNOVATION & DIGITALISATION
Other links
Related press
Spain: Financing for SMEs: EIB and Banco Sabadell provide credit lines totalling EUR 700m
Related press
Spain: EIB and Banco Sabadell provide EUR 1bn to the self-employed, SMEs and mid-caps to promote jobs and innovation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Financing for SMEs: EIB and Banco Sabadell provide credit lines totalling EUR 700m
Related press
Spain: EIB and Banco Sabadell provide EUR 1bn to the self-employed, SMEs and mid-caps to promote jobs and innovation
Other links
Parent project
PROGRAMME LOAN FOR INNOVATION & DIGITALISATION

Photogallery

EIB and Banco Sabadell provide EUR 1bn to the self-employed, SMEs and mid-caps to promote jobs and innovation in Spain
Sabadell Innovation & Digitalization of SMEs
Photographer: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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