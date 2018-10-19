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GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 91,539,038.97
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 91,539,038.97
Urban development : € 36,276,921.14
Transport : € 55,262,117.83
Signature date(s)
8/11/2022 : € 3,641,820.72
8/11/2022 : € 5,547,734.46
31/07/2020 : € 14,087,380.51
3/12/2018 : € 18,547,719.91
31/07/2020 : € 21,459,882.96
3/12/2018 : € 28,254,500.41
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2018
20180450
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
CITY OF GORZOW WIELKOPOLSKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 400 million (EUR 92 million)
PLN 923 million (EUR 213 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is a Structural Programme Loan (SPL) to support the Polish city of Gorzów Wielkopolski's Development Strategy alongside the European structural and investment funds' (ESIF) grant funding. The potential list of SPL allocations includes municipal schemes in urban transport (primarily tram line upgrades with smaller investments in cycle links and urban roads) with some investments in social facilities, education, culture, sports and other public infrastructure schemes. The final beneficiaries will be municipal authorities, public transport and road users, and residents. The project will support eligible investment schemes in the City of Gorzow Wielkopolski in the 2017-2022 period. It will focus on urban development and infrastructure modernisation.

The objective of the project is to improve the asset base of the city and enabling it to provide better public services, which can lead to improved competitiveness and have a positive impact on the human capital in the city. The investments will ultimately contribute to achieving the long-term development strategy of the city.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Poland, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic environmental assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC accordingly) where appropriate. If applicable, compliance with the other EU Directives and the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU.

Related documents
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
18 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87633138
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180450
Sector(s)
Transport
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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