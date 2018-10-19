GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Urban development - Construction
The project is a Structural Programme Loan (SPL) to support the Polish city of Gorzów Wielkopolski's Development Strategy alongside the European structural and investment funds' (ESIF) grant funding. The potential list of SPL allocations includes municipal schemes in urban transport (primarily tram line upgrades with smaller investments in cycle links and urban roads) with some investments in social facilities, education, culture, sports and other public infrastructure schemes. The final beneficiaries will be municipal authorities, public transport and road users, and residents. The project will support eligible investment schemes in the City of Gorzow Wielkopolski in the 2017-2022 period. It will focus on urban development and infrastructure modernisation.
The objective of the project is to improve the asset base of the city and enabling it to provide better public services, which can lead to improved competitiveness and have a positive impact on the human capital in the city. The investments will ultimately contribute to achieving the long-term development strategy of the city.
Poland, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic environmental assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC accordingly) where appropriate. If applicable, compliance with the other EU Directives and the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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