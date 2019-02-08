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BBPM ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 55,000,000
Credit lines : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/06/2019 : € 55,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - BBPM ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT

Summary sheet

Release date
2 July 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/06/2019
20180442
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BBPM ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT
BANCO BPM SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 55 million
EUR 275 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will provide a guarantee to Banco BPM (BBPM) to cover a portfolio of new loans to SMEs and MidCaps in Italy.

The operation aims at enhancing access to finance for the specific market segment. In detail, the transaction is an unfunded Asset Backed Securities mezzanine investment, is a de-linked product aiming at relieving capital on existing loan portfolio which will be redeployed into new financing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will require that BBPM take all the required measures to ensure that final recipients (SMEs and MidCaps) meet EIB's environmental standards and related EU/national legislation.

The EIB will require that BBPM take all the required measures to ensure that final recipients (SMEs and MidCaps) meet EIB's procurement standards and related EU/national legislation.

Related documents
08/02/2019 - BBPM ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - BBPM ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT
Publication Date
8 Feb 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
88693348
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180442
Last update
8 Feb 2019
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - BBPM ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT
Other links
Summary sheet
BBPM ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT
Data sheet
BBPM ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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