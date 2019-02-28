Spliethoff Shipping Retrofit

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Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project comprises the retrofitting (sulphur oxide (SOx) "scrubbers" and ballast water management systems) of 42 cargo vessels of the promoter's fleet.
The aim is to support the promoter complying with IMO and EU regulations governing both the cleaning of exhaust gas emissions and prevention of the release of seaborne pathogens which are harmful to the marine environment. The project is expected to contribute to the reduction of both air emissions and waterborne pollution and have a positive impact for the promoter's fleet.
The project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The vessel will be classed by an internationally (EU or IACS) recognised classification society that establishes and maintains technical standards for the operation and service/maintenance of cargo ships. The society will also validate that shipyard works are according to these standards and carry out regular surveys in service to ensure compliance with the standards. The project's overall residual risks are expected to be minor but manageable and thus acceptable for EIB financing.
The Promoter, Spliethoff's Bevrachtingskantoor B.V. (SBK), founded on 17 August 1953 in Amsterdam, is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, thus is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. SBK's primary business is the commercial, operational and technical management of sea-going vessels, including their construction, acquisition and sale. The Spliethoff Group operates a large and modern fleet of more than 100 vessels ranging in size from 2,100 to 23,000 tonnes. The fleet includes multipurpose, geared twin deckers, heavy lift vessels, shortsea vessels, Ro-Ro vessels and semi-submersible vessels. Almost all the Promoter's vessels have Swedish/Finnish Ice Class 1A and some 1A Super. SBK has a strong position in the markets dry bulk and heavy equipment transport as well as windfarm installation and maintenance subcontracting. Procurement has been completed through a negotiated procedure between the ship-owner and a number of shipyards and suppliers. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.
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