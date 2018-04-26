Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 180,000,000
Urban development : € 180,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/07/2019 : € 30,000,000
31/07/2020 : € 30,000,000
24/04/2019 : € 45,000,000
19/12/2018 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE

Summary sheet

Release date
6 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2018
20180426
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE
HYPO NOE LANDESBANK FUER NIEDEROESTERREICH UND WIEN AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
EUR 360 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an intermediated framework loan to finance new social housing units to be constructed in the federal state of Niederösterreich in Austria. Final beneficiaries of the financing will be non-profit housing development companies. Sub-projects under the Framework Loan will be in the federal state of Niederösterreich.

This project will promote bank-intermediated lending towards the Social Housing sector in the Austrian federal state of Niederösterreich.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87132799
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180426
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
214019151
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180426
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE
Other links
Summary sheet
AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE
Data sheet
AFFORDABLE HOUSING HYPO NOE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications