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SOLAS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Sector(s)
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2020 : € 5,000,000
17/12/2020 : € 5,000,000
17/12/2020 : € 10,000,000
17/12/2020 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLAS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND
Related EFSI register
11/06/2021 - SOLAS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND
Related press
The EIB and Solas Capital join forces to invest in energy efficiency in buildings across the European Union
Related press
EIB-backed Solas Sustainable Energy Fund reaches final close with €220 million of institutional investor commitments

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2020
20180414
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOLAS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND
SOLAS CAPITAL AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 160 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns an equity investment into the Solas Sustainable Energy Fund (SSEF), a debt fund. SSEF will provide EUR 160m of debt financing to Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) to implement energy efficiency and small renewable projects, mainly in the EU.

The project is in line with both the EIB's priority of financing renewable energy and energy efficiency projects and the EU's climate change and security of energy supply objective.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Details of the Sustainable Energy Transition Investment Fund (SETIF's) environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with relevant EU and national regulation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as the capacity of the Fund Manager to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal.

The EIB will require the Fund Manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation. Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
18/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLAS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND
11/06/2021 - SOLAS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND
Other links
Related press
The EIB and Solas Capital join forces to invest in energy efficiency in buildings across the European Union
Related press
EIB-backed Solas Sustainable Energy Fund reaches final close with €220 million of institutional investor commitments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLAS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND
Publication Date
18 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122960254
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180414
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - SOLAS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND
Publication Date
10 Jun 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
142671048
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180414
Last update
11 Jun 2021
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLAS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND
Related EFSI register
11/06/2021 - SOLAS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
SOLAS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND
Data sheet
SOLAS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND
Related press
The EIB and Solas Capital join forces to invest in energy efficiency in buildings across the European Union
Related press
EIB-backed Solas Sustainable Energy Fund reaches final close with €220 million of institutional investor commitments

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
The EIB and Solas Capital join forces to invest in energy efficiency in buildings across the European Union
Related press
EIB-backed Solas Sustainable Energy Fund reaches final close with €220 million of institutional investor commitments
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLAS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND
Related EFSI register
11/06/2021 - SOLAS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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