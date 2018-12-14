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AENA ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENT PLAN SFSB

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 90,000,000
Energy : € 23,400,000
Industry : € 66,600,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2020 : € 3,736,200
30/11/2020 : € 10,633,800
16/04/2019 : € 19,663,800
16/04/2019 : € 55,966,200
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AENA ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENT PLAN SFSB
Related EFSI register
14/12/2018 - AENA ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENT PLAN SFSB
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides Aena with EUR 86m to improve the energy efficiency of its airports

Summary sheet

Release date
11 March 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/04/2019
20180395
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AENA ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENT PLAN SFSB
AENA SME SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 101 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the environmentally sustainable investments under AENA's strategic plan, DORA. During the period 2018-2021, AENA will invest in the energy efficiency renovation of airport terminals and other buildings as well as in low-carbon mobility. The project falls under the Smart Finance for Smart Buildings ("SFSB") Initiative.

The project seeks to reduce the environmental impact of AENA's activity and operations, with specific actions aimed at protecting the environment with the long-term goal of achieving an economically sustainable business model. AENA's airports will anticipate and go beyond the future regulatory framework in place once the new law on climate change and energy transition is passed.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project covers the rehabilitation of airport terminals and other associated buildings, renewable energy plants and electric car charging stations, which are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92 /EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Nevertheless, all environmental aspects and compliance with applicable directives will be assessed at appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
12/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AENA ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENT PLAN SFSB
14/12/2018 - AENA ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENT PLAN SFSB
Other links
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides Aena with EUR 86m to improve the energy efficiency of its airports

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AENA ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENT PLAN SFSB
Publication Date
12 Mar 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87348045
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180395
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AENA ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENT PLAN SFSB
Publication Date
14 Dec 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
89016037
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180395
Last update
14 Dec 2018
Sector(s)
Energy, Industry
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AENA ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENT PLAN SFSB
Related EFSI register
14/12/2018 - AENA ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENT PLAN SFSB
Other links
Summary sheet
AENA ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENT PLAN SFSB
Data sheet
AENA ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENT PLAN SFSB
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides Aena with EUR 86m to improve the energy efficiency of its airports

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides Aena with EUR 86m to improve the energy efficiency of its airports
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AENA ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENT PLAN SFSB
Related EFSI register
14/12/2018 - AENA ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENT PLAN SFSB

Photogallery

Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides Aena with EUR 86m to improve the energy efficiency of its airports
Aena Energy Efficiency Investment Plan SFSB
Photographer: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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