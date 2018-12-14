Aena Energy Efficiency Investment Plan SFSB

Summary sheet
The project will finance the environmentally sustainable investments under AENA's strategic plan, DORA. During the period 2018-2021, AENA will invest in the energy efficiency renovation of airport terminals and other buildings as well as in low-carbon mobility. The project falls under the Smart Finance for Smart Buildings ("SFSB") Initiative.
The project seeks to reduce the environmental impact of AENA's activity and operations, with specific actions aimed at protecting the environment with the long-term goal of achieving an economically sustainable business model. AENA's airports will anticipate and go beyond the future regulatory framework in place once the new law on climate change and energy transition is passed.
The project covers the rehabilitation of airport terminals and other associated buildings, renewable energy plants and electric car charging stations, which are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92 /EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Nevertheless, all environmental aspects and compliance with applicable directives will be assessed at appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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