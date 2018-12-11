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NIGERIA CLIMATE ADAPTATION - EROSION & WATERSHED

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 175,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Nigeria : € 175,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 175,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2020 : € 175,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA CLIMATE ADAPTATION - EROSION & WATERSHED

Summary sheet

Release date
22 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2020
20180377
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NIGERIA CLIMATE ADAPTATION - EROSION & WATERSHED
FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 175 million
EUR 578 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance investments in gully erosion control, slope stabilisation, integrated watershed management and livelihoods improvement.

The aim is to support the Climate Adaptation process for Nigeria with capacity building on the planning, management, monitoring of watershed, erosion-related activities and disaster risk management. The overall objective is to reduce vulnerability to soil erosion and improve population livelihood in targeted watersheds in several states of the country in the context of adaptation to climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A Resettlement Policy framework has been developed as well as an Environmental and Social Management Framework. Each subproject will be subject to an environmental screening to determine in which environmental category it falls into and in addition, a Resettlement Action Plan or an Abbreviated Resettlement Action Plan will be prepared to the satisfaction of the Bank before moving to implementation.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
11 December 2018
29 December 2020
Related documents
07/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA CLIMATE ADAPTATION - EROSION & WATERSHED

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA CLIMATE ADAPTATION - EROSION & WATERSHED
Publication Date
7 Jan 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87277692
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180377
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Nigeria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA CLIMATE ADAPTATION - EROSION & WATERSHED
Other links
Summary sheet
NIGERIA CLIMATE ADAPTATION - EROSION & WATERSHED
Data sheet
NIGERIA CLIMATE ADAPTATION - EROSION & WATERSHED

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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