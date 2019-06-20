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MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 22,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 22,500,000
Services : € 22,500,000
Signature date(s)
20/06/2019 : € 851,167.17
20/06/2019 : € 851,167.17
20/06/2019 : € 10,398,832.83
20/06/2019 : € 10,398,832.83
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
France: Mauna Kea technologies announces the signing of a EUR 22.5m loan agreement with the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
24 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/06/2019
20180349
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 22 million
EUR 54 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The promoter, a medical device company, develops and sells medical imaging devices for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company has products on the market and operates internationally. The EIB will contribute to the financing of the development of a new generation of the device with tissue assessment features thanks to artificial intelligence; the expansion of the range and applications; and the clinical studies to prove the value added of the solution for those indications as well as to support the regulatory approval process.

With its in-vivo endo-microscope, the company aims to bring a microscope-like capacity inside the patient's body to help surgeons assessing the characteristics of suspicious tissues. This minimally invasive "optical biopsy" contributes to optimising the diagnosis while reducing the need for physical biopsies or exploratory surgeries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in research and development (R&D) that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Environmental details have been verified during the appraisal and are aligned with best practices.

The promoter is a private company which does not operate in the utilities sector and which does not have the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services verified the details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
France: Mauna Kea technologies announces the signing of a EUR 22.5m loan agreement with the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Publication Date
12 Jul 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93949529
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180349
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Data sheet
MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related press
France: Mauna Kea technologies announces the signing of a EUR 22.5m loan agreement with the EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Mauna Kea technologies announces the signing of a EUR 22.5m loan agreement with the EIB
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Photogallery

From left to right: EIB Vice President A. Fayolle and S. Loiseau President of Mauna Kea Technologies
Mauna Kea Technologies (EGFF)
Photographer: Cyrille Lachèvre
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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