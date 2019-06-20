Mauna Kea Technologies (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The promoter, a medical device company, develops and sells medical imaging devices for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company has products on the market and operates internationally. The EIB will contribute to the financing of the development of a new generation of the device with tissue assessment features thanks to artificial intelligence; the expansion of the range and applications; and the clinical studies to prove the value added of the solution for those indications as well as to support the regulatory approval process.
With its in-vivo endo-microscope, the company aims to bring a microscope-like capacity inside the patient's body to help surgeons assessing the characteristics of suspicious tissues. This minimally invasive "optical biopsy" contributes to optimising the diagnosis while reducing the need for physical biopsies or exploratory surgeries.
The project mainly concerns investments in research and development (R&D) that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Environmental details have been verified during the appraisal and are aligned with best practices.
The promoter is a private company which does not operate in the utilities sector and which does not have the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services verified the details during the project due diligence.
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