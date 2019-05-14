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MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 35,000,000
Services : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2019 : € 17,500,000
18/12/2019 : € 17,500,000
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
France: Median Technologies announces the signing of EUR 35 million finance contract with the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
14 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2019
20180347
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 96 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance Research & Development (R&D) investments made by Median Technologies, a French commercial-stage medtech company operating in the field of medical imaging in France and internationally. The EIB loan will contribute to finance (i) the recruitment of Artificial Intelligence experts, (ii) the creation of a proprietary data-base of patient history (iii) the clinical validation and regulatory approval of the software and algorithms and (iv) prepare the market access for the new business line.

With its new software, Median aims to offer radiologists a tool to help them with the interpretation of clinical images using the latest artificial intelligence techniques and deep learning technologies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as R&D investments will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless verified during the appraisal, to align with EU best practices.

Median has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the company is subject to EU public procurement legislation 2014/24/EU where applicable, it will require Median to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
France: Median Technologies announces the signing of EUR 35 million finance contract with the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Publication Date
21 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123046595
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180347
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Data sheet
MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related press
France: Median Technologies announces the signing of EUR 35 million finance contract with the EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Median Technologies announces the signing of EUR 35 million finance contract with the EIB
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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