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CARMAT - ARTIFICIAL HEART (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 7,500,000
Czechia : € 7,500,000
France : € 15,000,000
Services : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2018 : € 3,750,000
17/12/2018 : € 3,750,000
17/12/2018 : € 3,750,000
17/12/2018 : € 3,750,000
17/12/2018 : € 7,500,000
17/12/2018 : € 7,500,000
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARMAT - ARTIFICIAL HEART (EGFF)
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARMAT - ARTIFICIAL HEART (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
France: Juncker Plan - EIB supports CARMAT with EUR 30m

Summary sheet

Release date
20 December 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2018
20180345
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CARMAT - ARTIFICIAL HEART (EGFF)
CARMAT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 86 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The promoter, a French pre-commercial-stage medtech company is the designer and developer of an advanced cardio-vascular prosthetic device. The project supported by the Bank concerns the promoter's research and development (R&D) investments across several EU countries (e.g. France, Denmark, the Czech Republic), over the years 2018-2022. The EIB's funding will be mainly used to complete the prosthesis CE labelling, prepare its market-access and strengthen the company's manufacturing processes and capacities.

With its total artifical heart, the company aims to offer a permanent solution to patients with terminal heart failure who are facing a therapeutic stalemate due to the lack of human grafts. The EIB will contribute to the financing of the clinical validation and regulatory approval of the prosthesis, the development of the technologies and know-how in order to improve further the prosthesis and the patient's quality of life, the improvement of the Company's manufacturing process and its manufacturing capacities as well as the development of the marketing and sales teams in the market access phase.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details have been verified during the appraisal and are aligned with best practices.

The promoter is a private company which does not operate in the utilities sector and which does not have the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services verified the details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARMAT - ARTIFICIAL HEART (EGFF)
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARMAT - ARTIFICIAL HEART (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
France: Juncker Plan - EIB supports CARMAT with EUR 30m

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARMAT - ARTIFICIAL HEART (EGFF)
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
180872839
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180345
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Denmark
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARMAT - ARTIFICIAL HEART (EGFF)
Publication Date
3 Jan 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87145236
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180345
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Denmark
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARMAT - ARTIFICIAL HEART (EGFF)
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARMAT - ARTIFICIAL HEART (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
CARMAT - ARTIFICIAL HEART (EGFF)
Data sheet
CARMAT - ARTIFICIAL HEART (EGFF)
Related press
France: Juncker Plan - EIB supports CARMAT with EUR 30m

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Juncker Plan - EIB supports CARMAT with EUR 30m
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARMAT - ARTIFICIAL HEART (EGFF)
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARMAT - ARTIFICIAL HEART (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications