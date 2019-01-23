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NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 79,200,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Niger : € 61,000,000
Energy : € 79,200,000
Signature date(s)
8/04/2020 : € 18,200,000
11/12/2019 : € 61,000,000
(*) Including a € 12,012,000 Investment Grants provided by the EU-AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST FUND ,a € 6,188,000 Investment Grants provided by the EU-AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST FUND
Other links
Related public register
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (CGES)
Related public register
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation des Populations
Related public register
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social de la rehabilitation - le Renforcement de la Boucle de Niamey
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE
Related public register
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Construction ligne 132 KV DOSSO - BALEYARA

Summary sheet

Release date
23 January 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2019
20180342
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE
SOCIETE NIGERIENNE D'ELECTRICITE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 79 million
EUR 140 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a multi-component investment programme in Niger over the period 2019-2023.

The purpose is to reinforce the national electricity transmission and distribution network for 100,000 low-income households, both in rural areas, where access is currently less than 1%, and in urban areas, which experience poor and unreliable power supply. This project meets Goal 7 of the Sustainable Development Goals aiming at ensuring access for all to reliable and modern energy services at an affordable cost by 2030.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental and social impact assessment studies have been prepared for the project; mitigating measures and compensations will be implemented as necessary.

Being a public entity the promoter will have to procure works, services and supplies in compliance with the provisions of the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (CGES)
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation des Populations
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social de la rehabilitation - le Renforcement de la Boucle de Niamey
19/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Construction ligne 132 KV DOSSO - BALEYARA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (CGES)
Publication Date
18 May 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87108326
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180342
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Niger
Regional - West Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation des Populations
Publication Date
18 May 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87106922
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180342
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Niger
Regional - West Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social de la rehabilitation - le Renforcement de la Boucle de Niamey
Publication Date
18 May 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87104255
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180342
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Niger
Regional - West Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE
Publication Date
19 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91757719
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180342
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Niger
Regional - West Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Construction ligne 132 KV DOSSO - BALEYARA
Publication Date
18 May 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87109887
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180342
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Niger
Regional - West Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (CGES)
Related public register
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation des Populations
Related public register
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social de la rehabilitation - le Renforcement de la Boucle de Niamey
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE
Related public register
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Construction ligne 132 KV DOSSO - BALEYARA
Other links
Summary sheet
NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE
Data sheet
NIGELEC EXPANSION DE L ACCES A L ELECTRICITE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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