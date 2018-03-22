Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PMV CORPORATE LOANS PLATFORM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 60,000,000
Credit lines : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related press
Belgium: PMV supports SMEs with flexible long-term loans thanks to the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
8 April 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20180322
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PMV CORPORATE LOANS PLATFORM
PARTICIPATIEMAATSCHAPPIJ VLAANDEREN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 330 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a EUR 60m maximum loan facility to a regional investment platform set up and co-financed by Participatiemaatschappij Vlaanderenproviding (PMV), the National Promotional Institution for the Belgian region of Flanders, to provide long-term senior loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Flanders.

The objective is to offer a complementary financing instrument for the SMEs and mid-caps in the Flemish region of Belgium.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with the applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with the applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Belgium: PMV supports SMEs with flexible long-term loans thanks to the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: PMV supports SMEs with flexible long-term loans thanks to the EIB
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications