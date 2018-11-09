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SBCI BUSINESS SUPPORT INVESTMENT PLATFORM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 394,700,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 394,700,000
Credit lines : € 394,700,000
Signature date(s)
14/06/2019 : € 14,400,000
27/07/2020 : € 24,000,000
14/06/2019 : € 133,600,000
27/07/2020 : € 222,700,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
14/04/2021 - SBCI BUSINESS SUPPORT INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Related EFSI register
14/04/2021 - SBCI BUSINESS SUPPORT INVESTMENT PLATFORM

Summary sheet

Release date
9 November 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/06/2019
20180300
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SBCI BUSINESS SUPPORT INVESTMENT PLATFORM
STRATEGIC BANKING CORPORATION OF IRELAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 395 million
EUR 1120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a guarantee structure similar to the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) Initiative scheme for investment loans to Irish SMEs, small mid-caps and agri-businesses to foster resilience against external economic shocks, specifically adverse effects on the Irish economy and financial sector potentially caused by the withdrawal of the UK from the EU.

The project is a guarantee structure addressing the availability of longer duration finance and support long-term investment, which is following the SME initiative scheme for investment loans to Irish SMEs, small MidCaps and Agri-businesses, though with national funds covering the First Loss Piece.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Comments

The promoter, SBCI, the Irish national promotional bank, requested a delay of the publication after October 9, the date of the Irish budget announcement.

Related documents
14/04/2021 - SBCI BUSINESS SUPPORT INVESTMENT PLATFORM
14/04/2021 - SBCI BUSINESS SUPPORT INVESTMENT PLATFORM

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - SBCI BUSINESS SUPPORT INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Publication Date
16 Nov 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
87220502
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180300
Last update
16 Nov 2018
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - SBCI BUSINESS SUPPORT INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Publication Date
13 Apr 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
140639717
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180300
Last update
14 Apr 2021
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
14/04/2021 - SBCI BUSINESS SUPPORT INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Related EFSI register
14/04/2021 - SBCI BUSINESS SUPPORT INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Summary sheet
SBCI BUSINESS SUPPORT INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Data sheet
SBCI BUSINESS SUPPORT INVESTMENT PLATFORM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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