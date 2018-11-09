SBCI BUSINESS SUPPORT INVESTMENT PLATFORM

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project consists of a guarantee structure similar to the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) Initiative scheme for investment loans to Irish SMEs, small mid-caps and agri-businesses to foster resilience against external economic shocks, specifically adverse effects on the Irish economy and financial sector potentially caused by the withdrawal of the UK from the EU.
The project is a guarantee structure addressing the availability of longer duration finance and support long-term investment, which is following the SME initiative scheme for investment loans to Irish SMEs, small MidCaps and Agri-businesses, though with national funds covering the First Loss Piece.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
The promoter, SBCI, the Irish national promotional bank, requested a delay of the publication after October 9, the date of the Irish budget announcement.
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