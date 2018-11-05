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WBM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN BERLIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 100,000,000
Urban development : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/04/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WBM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN BERLIN

Summary sheet

Release date
5 November 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/04/2019
20180283
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WBM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN BERLIN
WBM WOHNUNGSBAUGESELLSCHAFT BERLIN-MITTE MBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 224 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of social and affordable high-energy efficient housing in the period 2018-2022.

The loan will finance the investment programme of Wohnungsbaugesellscahft Berlin-Mitte (WBM) to contribute to the city of Berlin's efforts to address the current shortage of social and affordable housing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during appraisal.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the operation have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement (Directives 2014/24/EU) where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
13/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WBM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN BERLIN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WBM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN BERLIN
Publication Date
13 Apr 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87569598
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180283
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WBM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN BERLIN
Other links
Summary sheet
WBM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN BERLIN
Data sheet
WBM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN BERLIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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