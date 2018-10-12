WATER AND SANITATION RS II

Signature(s)
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
In line with the EIB External Lending Mandate, the project aims at developing the social and economic infrastructure in small municipalities across Republika Srpska, through a programme of construction and rehabilitation of water supply and sanitation. This operation also falls under the framework of the EU Economic Resilience Initiative.
In order to achieve the above objectives, the main project components will focus on the construction of: • Water resources and abstraction infrastructure • Water treatment plants and distribution networks, including water tanks and pumping stations • Sewerage systems and wastewater treatment plants • Storm water systems
The project will contribute to support of environmental sustainability by improving water supply and sanitation services, reducing pollution of watercourses and ensuring good health of the population in the beneficiary areas.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
