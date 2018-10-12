Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
WATER AND SANITATION RS II

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 46,755,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 46,755,000
Water, sewerage : € 46,755,000
Signature date(s)
29/01/2026 : € 16,755,000
20/12/2019 : € 30,000,000
(*) Including a € 16,755,000 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Data sheet
WATER AND SANITATION RS II
Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20180281
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WATER AND SANITATION RS II
REPUBLIKA SRPSKA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 47 million
EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

In line with the EIB External Lending Mandate, the project aims at developing the social and economic infrastructure in small municipalities across Republika Srpska, through a programme of construction and rehabilitation of water supply and sanitation. This operation also falls under the framework of the EU Economic Resilience Initiative.

In order to achieve the above objectives, the main project components will focus on the construction of: • Water resources and abstraction infrastructure • Water treatment plants and distribution networks, including water tanks and pumping stations • Sewerage systems and wastewater treatment plants • Storm water systems

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will contribute to support of environmental sustainability by improving water supply and sanitation services, reducing pollution of watercourses and ensuring good health of the population in the beneficiary areas.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER AND SANITATION RS II
Publication Date
7 Feb 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88598651
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180281
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
