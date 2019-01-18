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ORION CORE THERAPEUTIC RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 100,000,000
Services : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/01/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORION CORE THERAPEUTIC RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORION CORE THERAPEUTIC RDI
Related press
Finland: EIB to lend EUR 100m to Orion for pharmaceutical research and development

Summary sheet

Release date
30 January 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/01/2019
20180275
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ORION CORE THERAPEUTIC RDI
ORION OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 336 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns Research and Development (R&D) investments in core therapeutic areas to be implemented in the period 2018-2020 .

The investments cover RDI expenditures of the clinical and regulatory development of Orion's product range. By co-investing in this project, the EIB contributes to make treatments available for diseases that are a high priority for the healthcare system and enables the creation of scientific knowledge.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All of the project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities and laboratories without changing their already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments require an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not subject to the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORION CORE THERAPEUTIC RDI
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORION CORE THERAPEUTIC RDI
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB to lend EUR 100m to Orion for pharmaceutical research and development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORION CORE THERAPEUTIC RDI
Publication Date
13 Mar 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86243600
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180275
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORION CORE THERAPEUTIC RDI
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151840435
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180275
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORION CORE THERAPEUTIC RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORION CORE THERAPEUTIC RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ORION CORE THERAPEUTIC RDI
Data sheet
ORION CORE THERAPEUTIC RDI
Related press
Finland: EIB to lend EUR 100m to Orion for pharmaceutical research and development

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB to lend EUR 100m to Orion for pharmaceutical research and development
Other links
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORION CORE THERAPEUTIC RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORION CORE THERAPEUTIC RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications