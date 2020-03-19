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ELDERLY CARE INVESTMENT IN PORTUGAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 200,000,000
Health : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/08/2020 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELDERLY CARE INVESTMENT IN PORTUGAL
Related press
Portugal: The EIB and IFD provide €200 million in financing to upgrade elderly care infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
19 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/08/2020
20180273
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELDERLY CARE INVESTMENT IN PORTUGAL
IFD - INSTITUICAO FINANCEIRA DE DESENVOLVIMENTO SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 419 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction, refurbishment or enlargement of existing social and long term care facilities across Portugal.

This social economy investment programme aims at delivering continued care services to elderly people and people with disabilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
15/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELDERLY CARE INVESTMENT IN PORTUGAL
Other links
Related press
Portugal: The EIB and IFD provide €200 million in financing to upgrade elderly care infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELDERLY CARE INVESTMENT IN PORTUGAL
Publication Date
15 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92840928
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180273
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELDERLY CARE INVESTMENT IN PORTUGAL
Other links
Summary sheet
ELDERLY CARE INVESTMENT IN PORTUGAL
Data sheet
ELDERLY CARE INVESTMENT IN PORTUGAL
Related press
Portugal: The EIB and IFD provide €200 million in financing to upgrade elderly care infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: The EIB and IFD provide €200 million in financing to upgrade elderly care infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELDERLY CARE INVESTMENT IN PORTUGAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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