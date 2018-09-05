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AGCO MACHINERY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 50,000,000
Finland : € 60,000,000
Germany : € 125,000,000
Industry : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2018 : € 15,000,000
17/12/2018 : € 50,000,000
17/12/2018 : € 60,000,000
17/12/2018 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGCO MACHINERY RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGCO MACHINERY RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
5 September 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2018
20180265
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AGCO MACHINERY RDI
AGCO CORP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 522 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) expenditures related primarily to agricultural tractors and engines and, to a smaller extent, to crop sprayer equipment and combines. The RDI activities will be carried out in the promoter's existing reseach and development (R&D) facilities located in Marktoberdorf (Germany), Beauvais (France), Suolahti and Linnavuori (Finland) as well as, to a smaller extent, in two other EU-based R&D centres in the 2019-21 period.

The main RDI themes target product development to ensure compliance with the EU legislation (Stage V emission targets), the development of new product features, the enhancement of the platform programmes to improve modularity and standardisation as well as innovation activities to keep the current product portfolio updated. The project also includes research on connectivity, agricultural processes automation, digitalisation, robotics, adoption of alternative fuels and electrification representing the key technology framework for the company's most advanced RDI activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Research and development activities on agricultural machinery are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The financed activities will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project, thus not requiring any additional environmental permits.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procedures followed are in the best interest of the project and satisfactory for the Bank.

Related documents
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGCO MACHINERY RDI
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGCO MACHINERY RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGCO MACHINERY RDI
Publication Date
8 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85352451
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180265
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Finland
France
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGCO MACHINERY RDI
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164832346
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180265
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Finland
France
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGCO MACHINERY RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGCO MACHINERY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
AGCO MACHINERY RDI
Data sheet
AGCO MACHINERY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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