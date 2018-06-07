Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ERAMET R&D AND DIGITALISATION INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 120,000,000
Industry : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/10/2018 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERAMET R&D AND DIGITALISATION INVESTMENTS
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERAMET R&D AND DIGITALISATION INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
02/04/2019 - ERAMET R&D AND DIGITALISATION INVESTMENTS

Summary sheet

Release date
7 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/10/2018
20180261
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ERAMET R&D AND DIGITALISATION INVESTMENTS
ERAMET SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 277 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers Eramet's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) programme, digitalisation and advanced manufacturing investments, to be carried out in the EU, mainly France and Sweden over the 2018-2021 period.

The project aims at increasing the promoter's knowledge and know-how in the field of metal technology, new materials and alloys as well as to improve the energy efficiency and environmental impact of the promoter's extraction, metallurgical and transformation processes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns RDI expenditures and digitalisation investments to be carried out in existing industrial facilities already authorised for such purpose and are therefore not expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERAMET R&D AND DIGITALISATION INVESTMENTS
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERAMET R&D AND DIGITALISATION INVESTMENTS
02/04/2019 - ERAMET R&D AND DIGITALISATION INVESTMENTS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERAMET R&D AND DIGITALISATION INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
27 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84174055
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180261
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERAMET R&D AND DIGITALISATION INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163217118
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180261
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ERAMET R&D AND DIGITALISATION INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
2 Apr 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
92197567
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180261
Last update
2 Apr 2019
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERAMET R&D AND DIGITALISATION INVESTMENTS
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERAMET R&D AND DIGITALISATION INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
02/04/2019 - ERAMET R&D AND DIGITALISATION INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
ERAMET R&D AND DIGITALISATION INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
ERAMET R&D AND DIGITALISATION INVESTMENTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications