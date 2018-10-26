EU FUNDS LA RIOJA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
The project concerns a framework loan to support the Spanish Autonomous Community of La Rioja in the implementation of selected measures of its Rural Development Programme, undertaken under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and its Operational Programmes, the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the European Social Fund (ESF) during the 2014-2020 programming period.
This project will enable the deployment of European Commission funding from the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF) in La Rioja.
La Rioja, as a Spanish region, is subject by national legislation that transposed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC into national legislation. It is understood that the new EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU is currently under transposition by the Spanish authorities. The EIB's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC, respectively) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC and 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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