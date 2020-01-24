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BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 270,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 270,000,000
Transport : € 270,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/02/2021 : € 270,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - ЗВІТ З ОЦІНКИ ВПЛИВУ НА ДОВКІЛЛЯ
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - EIA Report (EN version)
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - Land Acquisition Plan
Related public register
10/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - National Transport Strategy of Ukraine 2030
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - Link to Environmental Impact Study and Report
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
24 January 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/02/2021
20180240
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
STATE ENTERPRISE BORYSPIL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 270 million
EUR 351 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the delivery of the initial phase of Kyiv Boryspil Airport (KBP) capital investment plan. It consists of a number of infrastructure enhancements at KBP designed to ensure that the highest levels of aviation safety and security are preserved and strengthen its operational resilience. Major works include the rehabilitation of the western airfield system, including the western runway (18R-36L), which has been operating for more than 50 years and is in poor condition, the associated parallel taxiway, the airfield ground lighting and the instrument landing systems, plus a range of other associated airside infrastructure works.

The project is designed to strengthen the airport's operational resilience and ensure that the highest levels of aviation safety and security are preserved. Major works include the rehabilitation of the western runway (18R-36L), plus a range of other associated airside infrastructure works.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If situated in the EU, the new runway construction component would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU requiring a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The environmental process followed for the individual project components and the compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards will be assessed during the project appraisal.

The Promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
08/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - ЗВІТ З ОЦІНКИ ВПЛИВУ НА ДОВКІЛЛЯ
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - EIA Report (EN version)
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - Land Acquisition Plan
10/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - National Transport Strategy of Ukraine 2030
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - Link to Environmental Impact Study and Report
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - ЗВІТ З ОЦІНКИ ВПЛИВУ НА ДОВКІЛЛЯ
Publication Date
8 Dec 2020
Document language
Ukrainian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135821736
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180240
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - EIA Report (EN version)
Publication Date
9 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135819042
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180240
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - Land Acquisition Plan
Publication Date
9 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135870840
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180240
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - National Transport Strategy of Ukraine 2030
Publication Date
10 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135890661
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180240
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - Link to Environmental Impact Study and Report
Publication Date
9 Dec 2020
Document language
Ukrainian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135928622
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180240
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126002024
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180240
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - ЗВІТ З ОЦІНКИ ВПЛИВУ НА ДОВКІЛЛЯ
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - EIA Report (EN version)
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - Land Acquisition Plan
Related public register
10/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - National Transport Strategy of Ukraine 2030
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT - Link to Environmental Impact Study and Report
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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