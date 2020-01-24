BORYSPIL AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet
The project comprises the delivery of the initial phase of Kyiv Boryspil Airport (KBP) capital investment plan. It consists of a number of infrastructure enhancements at KBP designed to ensure that the highest levels of aviation safety and security are preserved and strengthen its operational resilience. Major works include the rehabilitation of the western airfield system, including the western runway (18R-36L), which has been operating for more than 50 years and is in poor condition, the associated parallel taxiway, the airfield ground lighting and the instrument landing systems, plus a range of other associated airside infrastructure works.
The project is designed to strengthen the airport's operational resilience and ensure that the highest levels of aviation safety and security are preserved. Major works include the rehabilitation of the western runway (18R-36L), plus a range of other associated airside infrastructure works.
If situated in the EU, the new runway construction component would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU requiring a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The environmental process followed for the individual project components and the compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards will be assessed during the project appraisal.
The Promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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