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SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 26,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malawi : € 26,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 26,500,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2020 : € 26,500,000
Other links
Related public register
24/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Related public register
30/08/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - ESIA for the Upgrading and Extension of Liwonde Water Supply including Balaka Town Project
Related public register
08/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Link to ESIA Report for Mangochi component

Summary sheet

Release date
18 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2020
20180238
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
SOUTHERN REGION WATER BOARD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 26 million
EUR 41 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The SRWB project is an investment program for several towns in Southern Malawi to provide reliable drinking water via new water facilities including treatment, storage and distribution.

The overall objective of the project is to establish a reliable drinking water supply to the two towns of Liwonde and Balaka for the next 10 years and upgrade the water facility of Mangochi town.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation is the eleventh in Malawi in the water sector and will build on the experience gained in these previous projects. An Environmental and Social Assessment as well as a Resettlement Action Plan (if needed) will be carried out as part of the design activities. The project shall have positive environmental and public health impacts and will allow the population to adapt to the foreseen climate change impacts in the project areas. The related environmental and social risks and impacts of the project components, as well as proposed mitigation and compensation measures, will be checked against EIB's standards, as set out in Vol I of the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement

Related documents
24/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
30/08/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - ESIA for the Upgrading and Extension of Liwonde Water Supply including Balaka Town Project
08/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Link to ESIA Report for Mangochi component

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Publication Date
24 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130956724
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180238
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - ESIA for the Upgrading and Extension of Liwonde Water Supply including Balaka Town Project
Publication Date
30 Aug 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159952270
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180238
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Link to ESIA Report for Mangochi component
Publication Date
8 Mar 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
191630820
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180238
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Related public register
30/08/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - ESIA for the Upgrading and Extension of Liwonde Water Supply including Balaka Town Project
Related public register
08/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Link to ESIA Report for Mangochi component
Other links
Summary sheet
SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Data sheet
SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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