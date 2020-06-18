SRWB WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The SRWB project is an investment program for several towns in Southern Malawi to provide reliable drinking water via new water facilities including treatment, storage and distribution.
The overall objective of the project is to establish a reliable drinking water supply to the two towns of Liwonde and Balaka for the next 10 years and upgrade the water facility of Mangochi town.
This operation is the eleventh in Malawi in the water sector and will build on the experience gained in these previous projects. An Environmental and Social Assessment as well as a Resettlement Action Plan (if needed) will be carried out as part of the design activities. The project shall have positive environmental and public health impacts and will allow the population to adapt to the foreseen climate change impacts in the project areas. The related environmental and social risks and impacts of the project components, as well as proposed mitigation and compensation measures, will be checked against EIB's standards, as set out in Vol I of the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook.
The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
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