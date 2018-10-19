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BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2018 : € 50,000,000
24/01/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Raport privind impactul asupra mediului
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată - Fişa speciei
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Fișa de evaluare a sectoarelor
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată - Fişa speciei
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată II
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Fișa de evaluare a sectoarelor
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION
Related press
Romania: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports extension of natural gas transmission infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2018
20180237
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION
SOCIETATEA NATIONALA DE TRANSPORT GAZE NATURALE TRANSGAZ SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 360 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction of new onshore natural gas transmission pipeline, which will connect the gas production from the Black Sea with the BRUA (Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Austria) gas corridor.

This project will enhance the security of gas supply in the European Union.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, the environmental impact assessment process has been completed, and the promoter has received the environmental and construction permits. The pipeline will be routed to avoid environmentally sensitive areas to the extent possible and to follow existing rights of way where appropriate, thus maintaining the integrity of sensitive zones. The impact that can typically be expected is mainly temporary, related to construction works and can usually be well managed by appropriate construction measures. An assessment of the potential environmental and social impacts along with checking alignment with the EIA Directive, as well as with the Habitats and Birds Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC, respectively) will be carried out during the appraisal.

The investments fall under EU public procurement legislation. The Bank will review with the promoter the proposed procurement procedures and will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the program have been/shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
15/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Raport privind impactul asupra mediului
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată - Fişa speciei
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Fișa de evaluare a sectoarelor
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată - Fişa speciei
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată II
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Fișa de evaluare a sectoarelor
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată
08/02/2019 - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION
Other links
Related press
Romania: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports extension of natural gas transmission infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Raport privind impactul asupra mediului
Publication Date
15 Jan 2019
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85082957
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180237
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată - Fişa speciei
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85087242
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180237
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Fișa de evaluare a sectoarelor
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85084304
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180237
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată - Fişa speciei
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85089304
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180237
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată II
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85089518
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180237
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Fișa de evaluare a sectoarelor
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90263707
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180237
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86364593
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180237
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85094448
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180237
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION
Publication Date
8 Feb 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
88702400
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180237
Last update
8 Feb 2019
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Raport privind impactul asupra mediului
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată - Fişa speciei
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Fișa de evaluare a sectoarelor
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată - Fişa speciei
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată II
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Fișa de evaluare a sectoarelor
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION
Other links
Summary sheet
BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION
Data sheet
BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION
Related press
Romania: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports extension of natural gas transmission infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports extension of natural gas transmission infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Raport privind impactul asupra mediului
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată - Fişa speciei
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Fișa de evaluare a sectoarelor
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată - Fişa speciei
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată II
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Fișa de evaluare a sectoarelor
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - BLACK SEA GAS CONNECTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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