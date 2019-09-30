MODERNISATION ETABLISSEMENTS SCOLAIRES II

Summary sheet
The operation concerns investments schemes in education infrastructure in a sub-set of governorates in Tunisia through a framework loan (FL) to the Tunisian Republic. The Project will finance the construction of new public primary education infrastructure and school complexes (campus scolaires) and will include the provision of new equipment and innovative pedagogical equipment for selected schools as well as state-of-art school transportation means.
Its aim is to re-balance the situation of primary education infrastructure among geographical areas in the country, where many regions have been suffering from under investments in the past years. The project is in line with national priorities, being part of the Ministry of Education Strategic Orientation Note for 2020-2030. The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Development and International Cooperation confirmed that the project would be included in the next Tunisian 5-Year plan (Plan Quinquennal) for 2021-2025. The project supports the EU-Tunisia Privileged Partnership, which priorities are included in the EU-Tunisia Joint Communication to the European Parliament and Council (dated 29 September 2016), especially the objective to support social infrastructures projects (including in the education sector), in order to improve life conditions in less privileged urban and rural areas. The project is fully in line with EIB's objectives under the External Lending Mandate 2014-2020, specifically the development of social and economic infrastructure, as well as with Sustainable Development Goals #4, which calls for ensuring quality education as the foundation to improving people's lives and sustainable development.
Inside the EU, the Project components would be categorised under Annex II and therefore would be subject to environmental screening to define if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be required according to the relevant competent authority. Climate change aspects will be examined during the appraisal. The Bank will assess the social aspects of the project during appraisal to ensure adherence to its social standards.
The Ministry of Education (as Promoter) will ensure that implementation of the Project will be done in accordance with EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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