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AMS SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTIONS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 10,500,000
Germany : € 13,500,000
Austria : € 103,500,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/10/2018 : € 10,500,000
18/10/2018 : € 13,500,000
18/10/2018 : € 22,500,000
18/10/2018 : € 103,500,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - AMS SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTIONS RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
31 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/10/2018
20180160
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AMS SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTIONS RDI
AMS AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 360 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of high-performance sensor solutions, sensor integrated circuits (ICs), interfaces and related software. The project will be implemented at the promoter's main RDI centre in Graz, Austria, as well as in the promoter's RDI centres throughout Europe.

This project aims at strengthening the promoter's competitive edge through its RDI activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Sensors and integrated circuit solutions RDI and manufacturing facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposed investments will take place mainly inside buildings at RDI and manufacturing facilities already being used for similar activities, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
12/10/2018 - AMS SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTIONS RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - AMS SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTIONS RDI
Publication Date
12 Oct 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
87165935
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180160
Last update
12 Oct 2018
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Austria, Belgium, Germany, EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - AMS SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTIONS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
AMS SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTIONS RDI
Data sheet
AMS SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTIONS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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