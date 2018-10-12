AMS SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTIONS RDI

Summary sheet
- Industry - Manufacturing
The project relates to the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of high-performance sensor solutions, sensor integrated circuits (ICs), interfaces and related software. The project will be implemented at the promoter's main RDI centre in Graz, Austria, as well as in the promoter's RDI centres throughout Europe.
This project aims at strengthening the promoter's competitive edge through its RDI activities.
Sensors and integrated circuit solutions RDI and manufacturing facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposed investments will take place mainly inside buildings at RDI and manufacturing facilities already being used for similar activities, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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