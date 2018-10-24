Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

DNA 4G & 5G NETWORK EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 90,000,000
Telecom : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/02/2019 : € 40,000,000
24/10/2018 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DNA 4G & 5G NETWORK EXPANSION
Related press
Finland: European backing for DNA’s 4G & 5G investments

Summary sheet

Release date
31 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/10/2018
20180159
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DNA 4G & 5G NETWORK EXPANSION
DNA OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 195 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the capacity expansion and technological upgrade of the promoter's 4G mobile broadband network, as well as the initial deployment of a 5G network, to accommodate the expected high growth of data traffic that comes with the favourable mobile pricing plans with unlimited data volume marketed by the promoter. It includes investments in the radio access network, transmission, core network and related IT systems.

This project will improve the promoter's capacity to cope with the steep growth of data traffic.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector not having the status of a contracting authority, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DNA 4G & 5G NETWORK EXPANSION
Other links
Related press
Finland: European backing for DNA’s 4G & 5G investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DNA 4G & 5G NETWORK EXPANSION
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84878129
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180159
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DNA 4G & 5G NETWORK EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
DNA 4G & 5G NETWORK EXPANSION
Data sheet
DNA 4G & 5G NETWORK EXPANSION
Related press
Finland: European backing for DNA’s 4G & 5G investments

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: European backing for DNA’s 4G & 5G investments
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DNA 4G & 5G NETWORK EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications