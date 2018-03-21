CPH AIRPORT EXPANSION II

Summary sheet
The project concerns the expansion of promoter's airport to cater for future growth in air traffic and to enhance passenger service standards and operational efficiency. It is the subsequent phase of the 2016 project financed by the Bank. It involves providing additional passenger processing capacity in Terminals 1 and 3 and the connection between Terminals 2 and 3, upgrading the baggage security standards to level 3 and increasing its capacity, adding further wide body aircraft stands and providing a range of other associated airside infrastructure.
The project will increase capacity and service levels at promoter's airport, benefiting both passengers and other airport stakeholders alike.
The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the competent authority makes the decision as to whether a full EIA is required or not. This will be reviewed further during the project appraisal, together with how any assessed impact will be mitigated.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that the contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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